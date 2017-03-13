Watch: Wrecked Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 Italia Gets Its Drift On In Florida

At last year’s Monterey Car Week, a custom Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 Italia was badly damaged and seemingly given a sentence straight to the automotive graveyard.
However, the Italian exotic still lives and even though it needs some major cosmetic surgery, the vehicle’s owner from Daily Driven Exotics thought it’d be appropriate to bring it onto the streets of Florida with some drifting and donuts.
Now without any doors and much of its front-end missing, the 458 took to an empty parking lot where it was transformed into a drifting monster for the day.
It may not look pretty, but that screaming 4.5-liter V8 engine still sounds as good as ever.