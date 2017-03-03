We Kid You Not; New Smart Brabus Ultimate 125 Costs As Much As A Porsche 718!

Forget about anything else – the first, and possibly the only, thing you need to know about the new Smart Fortwo Brabus Ultimate 125 is just how much it costs: €49,980 (about US$52,800) for the Coupe and €52,800 (US$55,800) for the Cabriolet in Germany.
To put that into perspective, those are entry-level Porsche 718 Cayman (€51,623) and Boxster (€53,646) prices!
And if you, like us, are wondering who in their right mind would spend so much money for so little fun, learn that, somehow, Brabus has been able to sell these very limited and comically expensive special editions since 2004 starting with the Ultimate 101 and continuing with the ULTIMATE 112, ULTIMATE R, ULTIMATE style and ULTIMATE 120.
The number in the new Brabus Smart Fortwo’s name reflects both the upped output of the miniscule 0.9-liter three-cylinder engine at 125PS (123hp) and the amount of cars that will be produced for the limited series.
All Ultimate 125s are painted in a special bright turquois hue called Blu Glauco and come fitted with a wide-body kit sporting flared fenders, front apron, rear diffuser and big 18-inch wheels shod in 205/35 R 18 high-performance tires front and 235/30 R18 at the rear.
Inside, beyond ticking every available extra on the ForTwo catalogue, the Ultimate 125 gets dressed in turquoise leather, including the dashboard and parts of the door panels and steering wheel, with the same color applied to various trimmings. Illuminated scuff-plates, stainless steel pedals and velour floor mats are also included.
While Brabus says that the fastest Smart Fortwo of them all is “a supercar with an output of 92 kW / 125 PS / 123 hp)” we would strongly advise going up against anything faster than a stock Fiat 500, given the 0-100km/h (62mph) time of 9.2 seconds and the –ahem- electronically limited top speed of 175 km/h (109 mph).
The Brabus Smart Fortwo Ultimate 125 will have its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.