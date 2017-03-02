Weird Dacia Ads Show Sandero With Lawnmower, Built-In Shower Features

Dacia's UK arm has stepped out of the box to promote the facelifted Sandero family with two spots highlighting the fact that its cars get features you really need.
The first one shows the jacked up Stepway equipped with a...lawnmower, but the voiceover says that instead of this feature, the automaker chose to add a reversing camera.
And if your date is somehow a… mermaid (yes, we’ll let you digest that for a while), then a built-in shower might be just what you've been looking for in a new car. However, just like in the previous footage, we're taken into yet another actual useful feature of the Sandero - the touchscreen sat-nav.
Before you watch the actual ads, we'll remind you that the Dacia Sandero carries a £5,995 ($7,451) starting for the most basic version of the range, which makes use of a new 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 75 PS (74 HP), whereas the cheapest Sandero Stepway will set you back for at least £8,795 ($10,932).
The latest addition to the Stepway family is the Logan MCV. Unveiled last week, ahead of a 2017 Geneva Motor Show debut, it benefits from the same styling as the aforementioned vehicle, in addition to the raised suspension and specific rims.