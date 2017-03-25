Well, That Was Rude: Gassy Aventador Shoots Fire At Ferrari

Coming to a halt behind a flame-spitting Lamborghini can be a very bad idea, regardless if you're in a Fiat or a Ferrari.
In this particular instance, it's the latter that needs to worry about its paint job. To be fair though, it's hard to anticipate such an occurrence, and we still don't know if the two cars were together or they just happened to stumble into each other.
Whatever the case may be, the driver of the Ferrari reacts in a very understandable way, although yelling "stop!" at that point wasn't going to do anything.
While we can only speculate, it's hard to imagine that those flames did anything to damage the paint on the Ferrari - the two cars aren't even that close to each other.
It's the low camera angle that makes that distance shrink, otherwise there's probably a good meter (3.3 feet) or so between them.