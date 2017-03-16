What A Masshole! Can You Believe This Guy Was Driving Like This On The Highway?

Clearing snow or even worse, ice, from a car can be a pain in the butt, especially if one lives in an area where winter lasts for a several months.
However, it's not about aesthetics, but about safety, something that never crossed the mind of this driver who was pulled over by Massachusetts State Troopers on Tuesday.
Spotted on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, after a snowstorm hit the area and which was followed by icy rain that froze the snow, the red Honda Civic had most of its windscreen covered in snow, except for a small area right in front of the driver. Its wipers were left up as well.
The picture was shared by the Massachusetts State Police on their Facebook page a few hours ago, and the post is now going viral.
"How little regard do you have to have for the lives and safety of your fellow citizens, not to mention your own life and safety, to do this? Rest assured, we are aggressively looking for anyone who is driving around like this today. Don't be this guy."
The fine in Massachusetts for driving on the road without having cleared the snow off your vehicle is $200.