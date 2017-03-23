What's Faster: 300 Horsepower Or A Team Of Huskies?

If there's one question of which we'll never grow tired, it's “what's faster?”... especially when it comes to cars. Are cars faster than motorcycles? Trains? Jet aircraft? How about a team of huskies?
The latter is what Seat set out to answer with this latest promo clip. Volkswagen's Spanish brand headed up to Lapland, way up in the north of Finland, to line up the latest Leon Cupra against a dogsled team to see how their performance compared.
The setting is Lake Pikku-Nissi, frozen over with a meter of ice. The competition is a sled pulled by six Alaskan and Siberian huskies, well trained for the purpose, lead by a guy who looks like his family's been doing this for generations, with his foot on a clawed metal bar that serves as a brake. Those dogs pull pretty hard, after all, off the line and through corners.
Lining up against them is a 300-horsepower rocket sled – in this case the ST wagon like the one that set the Nürburgring lap record, but now equipped with all-wheel drive as standard. Fitted with studded tires, it's driven by Jordi Gené, a Spanish driver has won races with Seat in various touring-car series and won his class at Le Mans in 2001. (He comes from good stock, too, as his younger brother Marc won Le Mans outright with Peugeot in 2009 and has long served as a Scuderia Ferrari test driver.)
Now this isn't an officially sanctioned race by any means. More of a publicity stunt, really. But it's interesting to watch just the same, so check out the minute-long clip below.