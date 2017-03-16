When Hyundai Recalls The Sonata, It Recalls A Million Of Them

Hyundai sold more than 500 Sonatas every day of last month in the United States alone. When a manufacturer has to recall a model that prolific, it's not going to be a small operation – especially when that recall spans several model years.
And no small operation it will be as the Korean automaker has announced the recall of nearly one million of those sedans for a problem with their seatbelts.
“The seat belt linkages for both front seat belts may detach from the seat belt anchor pretensioners,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And that could be bad news: “In the event of a crash, if the seat belts detach from the anchor pretensioners, it can increase the risk of injury.” No kidding.
The problem affects Sonatas from the 2011-14 model years, and Sonata Hybrids from 2011 through 2015. All told, that comes to an estimated 977,778 vehicles just in the United States. They'll need to have those linkages checked, and if necessary, repaired or replaced. The process is set to kick off on April 7, but could take a while to complete.