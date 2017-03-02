When The Road Becomes Slippery, Cars Start Dancing

A driver learned first-hand the hazards of winter driving, after losing control of his car and ended up in the ditch.
The video begins just as the driver was overtaking a Yaris. Nothing worrisome far, but just as the car was accelerating, the dry asphalt ended, and a thin layer of ice and snow made maneuvering all the more difficult and hazardous.
Almost instantly, the driver can be seen losing control and trying to regain it, as the vehicle starts wobbling left and right. Eventually, it can be seen heading towards the side of the road, head into a deep snow bank that caused it to flip onto its side. Good thing there was no one coming on the opposite side, as a head-on collision would have been unavoidable.
We can't tell you where it happened with certainty, but the voice coming from the radio inside the car whose dash-mounted camera suggest it might have been Russia..