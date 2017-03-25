White Lamborghini Centenario Roaming The Streets Is A Camera Lens Magnet

We recently saw this matte white Centenario exit a car-wash in Paris, and now, we have actual footage of it driving around the French capital.
As if that wasn't cool enough, there's even more footage where you can hear the car firing up its V12 engine, sounding every bit as exotic and exciting as you'd imagine.
Rumored to belong to Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the car is wearing mainly matte white, with some matte black used on the roof, pillars, side skirts, splitter, rear bumper, diffuser and engine cover. It also has matte black wheels and a Tricolore stripe to make it look even more Italian.
What's amazing about the Centenario is that unlike some "limited edition" supercars or hypercars, it was actually commissioned in just 40 examples (20 Coupes and 20 Roadsters). Prices at the time started at €1.75 million ($1.9 million), and the car sold out even before its debut in Geneva last year.
Not sold on it only for its exclusivity and ultra cool looks? Here are some performance figures you might like: 770 horses, 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 sec, 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) in 23.5 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 350 km/h (217 mph).
Videos courtesy of Alex Smolik, Zellus Cars, Duc Tran, Mgrg