Whoa! Truck Driver Blocks Highway To Make A U-Turn

Our daily dose of 'what the heck?' comes from Singapore, where a truck driver was spotted doing a dangerous maneuver on a busy highway.
Captured on a dashboard camera a couple of weeks ago, the large truck can be seen blocking three lanes of traffic, only to go against traffic before completing a u-turn!
The maneuver was obviously illegal (not to mention completely asinine...), but it didn't stop the driver from continuing his journey like nothing happened.
Luckily, oncoming motorists were driving within the legal speed limit and were able to slow down in time.
Fingers crossed that authorities track him down and give him some police karma.