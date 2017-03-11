Why Ski Downhill When You Can Ski At 75 MPH With A Jetpack?

If you're one of those few people that think downhill skiing is a little too easy or a little too mainstream, Ski Cross world champion Filip Flisar has the answer, jetpack skiing!
Flisar recently teamed up with Red Bull to show off his unique way of skiing and the results are even more wondrous than you'd imagine.
The jetpack strapped to the back of Flisar delivers 88 lbs of thrust and runs at 96,000 rpm. Even though the jet engine can reach temperatures of 1,562° F, the skier somehow manages to keep his cool while travelling at up to 75 mph (120 km/h) with the custom contraption on his back.
Forget flying cars, this is the future people.