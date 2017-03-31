Will A Hardcore Ferrari 488 Arrive Later This Year?

Ferrari is thought to be developing a hardcore, track-focused version of the Ferrari 488 GTB and according to the latest speculation, it could arrive as soon as this year.
Acting as the spiritual successor to the 458 Speciale, this new model will allow Ferrari to fire back at the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and McLaren 720S and continue a long and illustrious history of stripped-out mid-engined V8 Ferraris.
Although no name for the car is known at this stage, it will inevitably follow a familiar formula by hustling less weight than the standard car and having more power to exploit. Car and Driver says that at least 200 pounds (90 kg) will be saved and that power from the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine could conceivably rise to the 700 hp mark.
As with the 458 Speciale, this limited-edition 488 derivative would be produced in limited numbers and adorned in a host of bespoke aerodynamic components. Unlike the Huracan Performante however, we can expect Ferrari to stick with its tradition of not attaching rear wings on its vehicles and instead achieving useable downforce in more subtle ways.
If Car&Driver is to be believed, the 488 in question may arrive in time for the 2018 model year, indicating a debut at September’s IAA Frankfurt Motor Show could be on the cards.
Renderings via Marco Renna