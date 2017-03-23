Winkelmann Says New Audi Sport SUV Models Are Coming

Audi is eager to expand its range of RS-badged models and according to Stephen Winkelmann, that will include a number of RS SUVs.
During an interview at the press launch of the new RS3 Sedan, Winkelmann told Car and Driver that he is aware of Audi Sport’s lack of an extensive SUV range and confirmed a family of models is coming.
“We don’t have a big lineup. The right cars means having them in segments that are growing, and also segments that are equally distributed in the regions of the world. Therefore a CUV shift is due; we are working on it, and you will see it coming.”
The only Audi SUV model to receive an RS variant is the Q3 and according to current reports, the two most likely candidates to join the family will be a high-performance Q7 and an RS version of the upcoming Q8. Such models would allow the company to rival the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 and the BMW X5M and X6M siblings.
Thanks to Audi’s position within the Volkswagen Group, it will have a number of engines available. The most likely candidate to power the RS Q7 and RS Q8 is the twin-turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Turbo S. Capable of delivering almost 600 hp, it should offer more than enough grunt for the Audi faithful.
Note: Audi Q8 Concept pictured