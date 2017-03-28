Would A 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Manual With 6k Miles For $18,800 Interest You?

If you're interested in owning what is one of the lowest mileage VR-4 3000GT in the world, this is probably the car for you.
According to the eBay ad, you're looking at a first-generation 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT Coupe VR-4 (all-wheel drive), with a twin turbocharged V6 engine, packing 300 PS (296 HP) and 415 Nm (306 lb-ft) of torque.
The car has just 6,077 miles (9,779 km) on the clock, comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and is 100% Carfax certified, without any accidents. And yes, judging by what we can see in the pictures, this thing seems to be in exceptional shape, both outside and in.
The cabin looks particularly spotless for a 26-year old car, not to mention well-spec'd. As far as we can tell, the car has a multifunction steering wheel (with commands for the audio system), climate control, power windows and electrically-adjustable seats. Speaking of the seats, that leather looks brand new and has zero cracks in it. It's not easy finding a 3000GT in this good a shape.