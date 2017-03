Yes One Minute, No The Next: Mercedes Now Says X-Class Not Coming To The U.S.

PHOTO GALLERY

Will the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup come to the United States or not? It's a question that has been asked ever since the vehicle debuted as a concept and now, it seems we may have a definitive answer.After ruling out the model for a U.S. launch and then giving hope to it eventually arriving Stateside, the company's chief executive Dieter Zetsche has now told Car&Driver that the X-Class won't be offered in the U.S. because it is only a mid-size pickup.Zetsche pointed out that the most popular pickups in the United States are full-size ones which would dwarf the Nissan Navara-based X-Class.Fortunately for Mercedes, it doesn't need the U.S. market to build a solid business case for the X-Class. There are many other pickup-loving nations around the world, including many in Europe and South America. Don't forget about the Australians either, their best selling new car is the Toyota Hilux.When sales of the X-Class do commence, entry-level models will come with rear-wheel drive as standard while all-wheel drive will be offered as an option. Four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines are expected to make up the majority of sales while a V6 diesel will sit at the top of the range.