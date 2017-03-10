Yes One Minute, No The Next: Mercedes Now Says X-Class Not Coming To The U.S.

Will the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup come to the United States or not? It's a question that has been asked ever since the vehicle debuted as a concept and now, it seems we may have a definitive answer.
After ruling out the model for a U.S. launch and then giving hope to it eventually arriving Stateside, the company's chief executive Dieter Zetsche has now told Car&Driver that the X-Class won't be offered in the U.S. because it is only a mid-size pickup.
Zetsche pointed out that the most popular pickups in the United States are full-size ones which would dwarf the Nissan Navara-based X-Class.
Fortunately for Mercedes, it doesn't need the U.S. market to build a solid business case for the X-Class. There are many other pickup-loving nations around the world, including many in Europe and South America. Don't forget about the Australians either, their best selling new car is the Toyota Hilux.
When sales of the X-Class do commence, entry-level models will come with rear-wheel drive as standard while all-wheel drive will be offered as an option. Four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines are expected to make up the majority of sales while a V6 diesel will sit at the top of the range.