Yes, This Wide-Bodied Lamborghini Countach Is Fake, But We Dig It

It's hard to imagine anyone heavily modifying an unmolested Lamborghini Countach these days, but in the rare case someone is thinking about it, this rendering from RainPrisk could provide some pointers.
The digital tune introduces extended fenders, a protruding front spoiler, blacked-out lights, and an even bigger rear wing than the original, which along with the lowered stance and white rims make for a menacing appearance.
Obviously, the proposed design isn’t for everyone, and modifying a Countach to look like this in the real world would be consider kind of a sacrilege for most purists. But hey, it's just a render.