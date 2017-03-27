You Can Buy This Lamborghini Huracan For Just $5

Having a supercar in your garage usually means paying an arm and a leg, not just for the exotic machine, but also on maintenance and unexpected repairs.
However, this Lamborghini Huracan is worth as much as a slice of pizza, so for just $5, you can take it home, but make sure you get a trailer, and a broom to make sure that no ash is left behind.
Its condition speaks for itself - it burned to a crisp for some reason, up to a point that it is beyond recognition, so salvaging it is definitely out of the question, but it could always become a weird piece of art in the right hands, or the perfect birthday present for your mother-in-law.
When it was still in driving condition, it used to have a black exterior over a black interior, and a 5.2-liter V10 engine pumping 610 PS (601 HP) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque to all four corners, enough for a naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint made in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph).
If you're still interested in sweeping it off the pavement, then you might want to check out the ad posted on IAAI, which leaves nothing to question, stating that "vehicle won't start"… you think?