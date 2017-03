You Can Buy This Lamborghini Huracan For Just $5

PHOTO GALLERY

Having a supercar in your garage usually means paying an arm and a leg, not just for the exotic machine , but also on maintenance and unexpected repairs.However, this Lamborghini Huracan is worth as much as a slice of pizza, so for just $5, you can take it home, but make sure you get a trailer, and a broom to make sure that no ash is left behind.Its condition speaks for itself - it burned to a crisp for some reason, up to a point that it is beyond recognition, so salvaging it is definitely out of the question, but it could always become a weird piece of art in the right hands, or the perfect birthday present for your mother-in-law.When it was still in driving condition, it used to have a black exterior over a black interior, and a 5.2-liter V10 engine pumping 610 PS (601 HP) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque to all four corners, enough for a naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint made in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph).If you're still interested in sweeping it off the pavement , then you might want to check out the ad posted on, which leaves nothing to question, stating that "vehicle won't start"… you think?