You Looking At Me? Kangaroo Takes A Stand Against Annoying Driver

We've seen what angry kangaroos can do to approaching cars in Australia, so trying to get on their nerves might not be the best course of action.
Of course, don't tell that to the driver of this ute, who at first seems to be simply driving along behind that kangaroo, only to then follow it around with his headlights.
Doing that with a wild animal isn't quite the same as fooling around with your cat using a laser pointer. In the wild, animals can be unpredictable and they sure as heck don't care about causing damage to you or your property.
But most of all, that 'roo could end up hurting itself, especially if he's ready to throw down against the big metal thing with yellow eyes.
In the end, we hope somebody's going to buy this person a Volvo with Kangaroo Detection tech on-board - if not for himself, then for the protection of a very vulnerable, and nearly endangered animal.