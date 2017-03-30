Zotye SR9 Porsche Macan Clone Is Pinker Than A Girl's Diary

For all their efforts to prop their local auto industry, some Chinese carmakers just can't get away from shamelessly copying western vehicles.
One of them is the Zotye and its SR9, which we've covered extensively before, but the Porsche Macan copycat is now getting ready go under the spotlight at the Shanghai Auto Show, next month.
As if aping the Porsche Macan's styling wasn't enough, Zotye wanted to do something to make it stand out even more by creating a special edition pink version of the SUV named 'Nunsheng', which translates into 'Goddess'. However, it's not the term that we're used to, as it means 'a woman who is admired by others' in Chinese popular language, and it's often used to refer to a celebrity, as CarNewsChina reports.
Not only is the SR9 painted in pink on the outside, but inside as well, with the upper side of the dashboard, the doors, gearshift lever, central console and other surfaces finished or accented in pink, with contrasting cream white leather used elsewhere. Moreover, Zotye says that future female owners of the car will get to have their initials embroidered into the headrest as well.
While the regular version of the SR9 can be had from as low as $15,790 in China, the 'Goddess' edition costs in excess of $26,000, while using the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces 190 HP, as the rest of the range.