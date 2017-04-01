1 Of 150 Aston Martin Vantage GT8s Could Make You Break The Piggy Bank

With looks inspired by the V8 Vantage GTE racer from last year, the Aston Martin Vantage GT8 is the lightest and most powerful V8 Vantage ever.
Combine this with the fact that it was produced in just 150 units, and you have the perfect recipe for a collector's car.
Luxury dealer group H.R. Owen recently got their hands on car No. 66. It's finished in Onyx Black, and gets red inserts on the outside and in the cabin, in addition to the carbon fiber body whose purpose is saving weight and improving aerodynamic.
The British model is also equipped with plenty of optional features, such as the Aero Pack in Gloss Carbon, premium audio system, reversing camera, and 'Vantage GT8' logo embossed into the headrests.
Under the hood, a six-speed manual works in tandem with a 4.7-liter V8 engine, rated at 440hp, helping it reach 62mph (100km/h) in 4.4sec, and 190mph (306km/h).
The asking price for all this is £259,950 (equal to $332,796 at the current exchange rates), or a whopping £95,000 ($121,622) more than its initial starting price.
Besides the Aston Martin Vantage GT8, the UK dealer also welcomed the Vanquish Volante AM37 Edition by Q into one of their showrooms, and are asking £236,950 ($303,350) to let it go.