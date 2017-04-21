1,439 WHP Lamborghini Huracan Is A Russian Superhero

Give someone an inch and they’ll take a mile in car terms, give someone a standard car and they’ll make it faster.
Aftermarket upgrade kits are available in some form or another for most cars imaginable and that of course extends to supercars, particularly the Lamborghini Huracan.
Despite being one of the industry’s quickest accelerating vehicles out of the box, tuners have been fascinated by Lamborghini’s V10-engined supercar from the moment it premiered in 2014 and recently, tuners from Russia got their hands on the car.
This particular Huracan, looking like the love child between Green Lantern and a Batmobile, has been fitted with a pair of turbochargers that result in an astonishing 1,439 hp at all four wheels, more than enough to make a Bugatti Chiron quiver with fear. Recently, it recorded a blistering 8.3-second quarter mile sprint.
With a bit of fine-tuning, this Huracan should comfortably dip into the 7-second bracket.