1,750 HP Nissan GT-R Attacks The Streets Of Monaco

When Nissan revealed the R35 GT-R almost a decade ago, it famously said that it was un-tunable and outfitted with a host of systems to detect if anyone tried tampering with its performance.
Heck, it even said the GT-R had sensors to recognize if aftermarket wheels were fitted.
Fast forward to 2017 and tuning and modifying GT-Rs is pretty much a rite of passage for most owners. It only took aftermarket companies a few months to crack into Godzilla back in 2008 and nowadays, some of the world’s fastest street legal vehicles are GT-Rs delivering well over 2,000 hp to all four wheels.
If it wasn’t for these crazy creations, one could argue that the GT-R would have become seriously boring and outdated years ago and at the recent Top Marques Monaco event, one heavily modified example showed residents of the tiny coastal country what makes the supercar slayer still so captivating.
This GT-R has been modified by Brill Steel Motorsport and pumps out 1,759 hp and 1,626 Nm of torque. That power has been combined with a Rocket Bunny bodykit and a host of other visual elements to create a truly phenomenal, fire-breathing dragon.