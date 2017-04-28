1967 Corvette With 8,533 Miles Is Practically New And It's For Sale

A super low-mileage 1967 Corvette which is in like-new condition, will soon head to the auction block.
Described as a "stunning vault-find," the Corvette was purchased by Vietnam veteran Keith Litavsky who rarely drove the car. The two-time Purple Heart recipient passed away from cancer in 1993 and left the Vette to his son Matt.
Given that the car was Litavsky's pride and joy, he kept it in climate-controlled storage and refused to drive it in the rain or park it in the sun. Litavsky reportedly went as far as resting the car on carpeted jacks to "take pressure off the tires and springs" when it was parked in the garage.
The Corvette has 8,533 miles on the odometer as well as its original powertrain which consists of a 427 V8 engine paired to a close-ratio four-speed manual transmission. The car also comes with its original window sticker, radio tag, and owner's manual. Buyers will also receive "extensive handwritten maintenance logs that include diaries of its use by Litavsky, including notes on RPM and running condition."
The Corvette will go under the hammer on May 20th at Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic Auction in Indianapolis.