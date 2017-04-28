1974 Porsche 911 RS Restomod Could Make Purists Cringe

Not many Porsche fans would agree with tweaking a 43-year old 911 RS, but this car isn’t for the masses.
Modifications include the wheel housings, side sills, and bumpers, which were remodeled, using carbon fiber or glass fiber reinforced plastic, and coated red, as the rest of the car.
The windows were made from hardened plexiglass, and the classic Porsche now sits on a pair of Fuchs rims, 9x15-inch and 13x15-inch, front and rear, wrapped in 225/55 and 335/35 Michelin semi slick tires, respectively.
Hiding under its crafted body is an H&R coilover suspension, with adjustable stabilizers, the braking system of a 911 3.3 Turbo, an 80-liter carbon fuel tank, and a light motorsport battery.
DP-Motorsport modified the 3.5-liter engine, which received mechanical fuel injection with individual throttle valves, dual ignition system, and the camshafts from a 911 RSR, pumping out 365PS (360hp). Moreover, the tuner has upgraded the transmission as well, which was given an elevated shifter and shortened shift travels.
The owner gets to enjoy the carbon-styled dashboard with carbon knee rails, while sitting on the Lollipop bucket seats and holding a Momo steering wheel.