1988 BMW M5 E28 Might Be A Decent Buy, If You Can Get Past Its Federalized Looks

If you're a fan of fast saloons from the 80's and you'd love to just have one resting in your driveway, bidding for this E28 BMW M5 is the way to go.
The E28 M5 made its debut at the Amsterdam Motor Show in February 1984, utilizing a 535xi chassis, housing a 3.5-liter six-cylinder petrol engine, good for 282HP (286PS).
This particular one, since it's a 1988 North American model, comes with the S38B35 engine, which had a catalytic converter and put down 256hp. Not bad at all considering the car's curb weight of 1,550 kg (3,417 lbs).
Unfortunately, it also has those oh-so ugly extended front and rear bumpers as well as US market headlamps to comply with Federal standards, which make it way less desirable (and good looking) than the Euro model.
While this M5 isn't exactly in mint condition, the seller is being very transparent in regards to all the blemishes and faded surfaces you need to know about before making this type of a commitment. The car is currently listed on Bring a Trailer, and the highest bid has reached $11,555 - though there's still time to throw your hat in the ring.
In total, the M5 has been driven for about 110,000 miles (177,027 km), although a new set of Continental tires have less than 100 miles (160 km) on them.
The interior is in pretty good shape too, with refreshed upholstery and new M5 floor mats. There is however a crack in the driver's door panel, some wear and disintegration in the factory trunk carpeting, broken passenger seat power headrest, and a busted stereo that only plays static a few seconds after being powered on. Other than that, the electric windows and sunroof are said to work well, while the A/C is stated to blow cold.
As for recent servicing, it's had work done on the suspension and calipers, while boasting new bushings, oil and filters, power steering pump, re-sealed oil housing and lines, cam seal, shift shaft seal and o-rings.