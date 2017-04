1996 Mercedes SL500 With 80 Miles Up For Auction After Owner Loses Keys For 21 Years

Photo Gallery

A virtually brand new 1996 Mercedes SL500 is going up for auction following 21 years in storage after its original owner lost the keys to the car.According to Coys Auctions , the car was purchased from Normand of Mayfair as a birthday present for its female owner. She managed to put 75 miles on the odometer before parking it in a London garage and eventually losing the keys. It remains unclear why she didn't get a replacement key but, regardless, the car sat for nearly two decades before it was discovered by Coys.Coys CEO Chris Routledge says the SL500 would have likely been worth between £5,000 ($6,206) and £7,000 ($8,687) if she had driven it regularly. However, the auction house estimates the combination of low mileage and good condition could allow it to fetch somewhere between £45,000 ($55,854) and £55,000 ($68,255).Considering a new SLC starts at £31,095 ($38,601), that's a lot of money to pay for a 21 year old roadster. On the bright side, it comes nicely equipped with an assortment of options including heated front seats, a six-disc CD changer, and a premium audio system. Bidders will also find a wood and leather steering wheel, owner's manuals, as well as an MOT certificate which is good until 2018.