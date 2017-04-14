1996 Mercedes SL500 With 80 Miles Up For Auction After Owner Loses Keys For 21 Years

A virtually brand new 1996 Mercedes SL500 is going up for auction following 21 years in storage after its original owner lost the keys to the car.
According to Coys Auctions, the car was purchased from Normand of Mayfair as a birthday present for its female owner. She managed to put 75 miles on the odometer before parking it in a London garage and eventually losing the keys. It remains unclear why she didn't get a replacement key but, regardless, the car sat for nearly two decades before it was discovered by Coys.
Coys CEO Chris Routledge says the SL500 would have likely been worth between £5,000 ($6,206) and £7,000 ($8,687) if she had driven it regularly. However, the auction house estimates the combination of low mileage and good condition could allow it to fetch somewhere between £45,000 ($55,854) and £55,000 ($68,255).
Considering a new SLC starts at £31,095 ($38,601), that's a lot of money to pay for a 21 year old roadster. On the bright side, it comes nicely equipped with an assortment of options including heated front seats, a six-disc CD changer, and a premium audio system. Bidders will also find a wood and leather steering wheel, owner's manuals, as well as an MOT certificate which is good until 2018.