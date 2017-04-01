1998 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution Has A Cool Story To Tell

The legend says that former British boxer 'Prince' Naseem Hamed bought this Mitsubishi Pajero some 20 years ago, simply because it was snowing.
Moreover, he was so fond of it that he eventually kept it for the next 18 winters, until last November, when he decided to part ways with it.
Now, if you are in the market for a dune-bashing, all conquering SUV from the makers of the Lancer EVO and have between £15,000 and £18,000 ($18,680-$22,415) to spare, which is its estimated selling price, then you might want to check out the SilverstoneAuctions 'May Sale', on May 13, in the Wing building at the famous UK track.
Besides having a cool story to tell, this Pajero doesn’t just look good, but also has an uprated suspension, hi-tech dampers, new differentials and a 3.5-liter V6 engine, with 276 horses, alongside a Dark Grey Alcantara interior and Recaro seats.
In the hands of the 'Prince', the SUV covered just 12,190 miles (19,618 km), which is why it remains in superb visual and running condition, and looks showroom-ready, despite being made back in 1998.