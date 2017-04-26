2017 Chrysler Pacifica Gets New Touring Plus Edition, Starts At $32,360

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was recently named the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year and the company is hoping to build on that momentum by introducing the new Pacifica Touring Plus.
Designed to slot between the Pacifica Touring and Pacifica Touring L, the Pacifica Touring Plus starts at $32,360 and comes nicely equipped with an assortment of additional standard equipment.
Highlights include a tri-zone automatic climate control system, a power liftgate, and a universal garage door opener. The stylish minivan also has fog lights, LED taillights, and sunshades for the second- and third row.
Buyers will also discover heated front seats, a passive entry system, and Stow'n Go Seats rear seats. There's also a rearview camera and a touchscreen infotainment system with a 5-inch display. As an added bonus, customers who order 18-inch alloy wheels and the larger 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system will receive a rear-seat entertainment system for free.
Like the standard model, the Pacifica Touring Plus is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 287 hp (291 PS) and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission which enables the van to return 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway.