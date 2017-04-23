2017 Goodwood Festival Of Speed To Honor 70th Anniversary Of Ferrari

This year’s Festival of Speed will be dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, with at least 70 important models of the brand present at the world’s most celebrated car event.
The 2017 Festival of Speed is scheduled from June 29 to July 2, with the famous 1.16-mile hill route ready to welcome some of the hottest cars ever, including 25 iconic single-seater Ferraris that cover every key period, from post-war Grand-Prix racers to modern F1 spaceships.
The Michelin Supercar Paddock will also be graced with a line-up of the current production cars while the concours d’elegance part of the event will be dedicated to Ferrari’s legendary 250-series models, so expect to witness some of the most expensive cars on the planet live in front of you.
If you want to attend this year’s Festival of Speed, you’d better hurry; Saturday and weekend tickets are now sold-out, with few remaining Thursday, Friday and Sunday tickets.
With over 600 of the most significant cars and motorcycles along with some of the most legendary figures of the motoring and motorsport world taking part at the Festival of Speed each year, it’s no wonder why it has become one of the biggest automotive events on the planet.