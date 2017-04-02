2017 New York Auto Show A-Z Debut Guide

Carscoops’ handy guide to all the world and North American premieres set to appear on the floors of the 2017 New York Auto Show.
Being placed between the mother of all car shows in Geneva at the beginning of March and China’s increasingly influential, Beijing and Shanghai auto shows that alternate each year taking place in April, is far from ideal, leading some manufacturers to choose one or the other for their world debuts, but the NY auto show remains one of the most significant shows in the industry.
Several models are getting ready to soak up the limelight at this year’s event, starting with two performance-orientated editions, the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Honda’s first-ever Type R performance model for North America, based on the new Civic hatch.
On the more casual, family-friendly front, Buick will have two long-anticipated debuts, the new Regal sedan and a replacement for the aging Enclave SUV, while Toyota has refreshed the Sienna minivan.
We’re not done yet, as we’re expecting a flurry of product announcements over the next week.
Come back and check this space as we will be constantly updating the list with all the latest reveals as they happen.
Notes: F/L = Facelift, NC = Not Confirmed, NA = North American Premiere