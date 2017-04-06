2017 Ram Rebel Classes It Up In New Delmonico Red

There may have been a time when a pickup was a pickup, but those days are long behind us. These days a truck can be a work horse, a badass off-roader, or a luxury vehicle.
Take the Ram 1500, for example, which you can get in rough-and-tumble Rebel spec or in spiffy Limited guise. And FCA has just announced upgrades, however modest, to both at the Houston Auto Show.
The off-road-equipped Ram Rebel will now be available in a deep shade called Delmonico Red. This in addition to the brighter Flame Red and the other five colors already available.
The wine color looks particularly striking, as you can see, when offset by the Rebel Black appearance package and the optional black lower body cladding. The interior comes in black and gray as well, with deliveries to commence next month from $45,095 (plus a $1,395 destination charge).
Along with the new color for the Rebel, the Ram brand has announced more body-colored trim for the top-of-the-line Limited model – including the RAM lettering on the tailgate and cab-length side-step running boards. While the Rebel trim is only available on 1500-series models, the Limited can be had as a 1500, 2500, or even 3500 heavy duty truck.