2017 Subaru Impreza Recalled For Possible Engine Stalling

Subaru has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of a new safety campaign conducted on certain 2017 Impreza vehicles.
Built from October 18, 2016, to March 17, 2017, and from September 23, 2016, to March 21, 2017, these cars could suffer from engine stalling, due to winter fuels that may vaporize prematurely in the fuel line.
"When North American winter fuel, which will vaporize at a lower temperature, is used, the fuel may begin to vaporize in the fuel line, under higher ambient temperature, low speed, or stopped driving conditions", the NHTSA notes in its description of the defect.
Subaru is aware of one incident related to this condition, which led to the recall, and will inform owners of the 33,131 examples in the United States, and 4,216 units in Canada, advising them to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer.
Technicians will then reprogram the engine control unit to turn the radiator cooling fan on at a lower temperature, at no cost.
A notification schedule has not been provided yet, but concerned owners can contact Subaru at 1-800-782-2738, or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for any questions they may have on the subject.