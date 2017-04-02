2017 Toyota C-HR Gets Another Seal Of Approval, Well, Sort Of

It seems that Toyota's 2017 C-HR sub-compact crossover is the type of car you buy only if you're absolutely smitten with the way that it looks.
Much like the Nissan Juke, the C-HR is a funky little thing in terms of styling. It also has decent interior space for both passengers and their luggage, and it drives pretty well according to Carwow's Mat Watson.
The problem is that you have to kind of take the good with the bad when it comes to this car. The interior, for example, looks pretty good, and the materials look alright (mostly), but you definitely don't need to look too much in order to find flimsy or poor quality surfaces.
Then there's the space in the back, which is surprisingly decent for a car this size. However, because of the C-pillar design, the car doesn't have good visibility, and if your kids sit in the back, they'll be looking at the door panel rather than out the window.
Toyota offers the C-HR optionally with all-wheel drive, while if fuel economy is on your mind, you can get it with the same hybrid power unit you'll find in the Toyota Prius.
In the end, Watson thinks you should consider the C-HR if you're in the market for a small, non-premium sporty crossover. Although considering something and having it shortlisted as a potential buy are two very different things.