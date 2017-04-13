2017 Trans Am Super Duty Brings 1000 HP To New York

General Motors killed Pontiac nearly seven years ago but that hasn't stopped Trans Am Worldwide from unveiling the Trans Am 455 Super Duty at the New York Auto Show.
Based on the Chevrolet Camaro, the 455 Super Duty has been given an extensive makeover so it echoes the Trans Am of yesteryear.
The styling changes aren't simply cosmetic as the company has replaced the hood, fenders, fascias, deck lid, and rear spoiler with lighter carbon fiber components. Besides the carbon fiber upgrades, the Florida-based tuner installed a ground effects package, Trans Am-inspired graphics, and 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires. Rounding out the changes are lowering springs, a beefier anti-roll bar, and optional T-tops.
The cabin clearly echoes the Camaro but there are a number of unique touches to help differentiate the two models. Highlights include embroidered leather seats, a new shifter, and painted door panels. Drivers will also find special floor mats, "Trans Am 455 Super Duty" sill plates, and a revised instrument cluster.
Power is provided by an upgraded LT1 V8 engine which has been bored out to displace 7.4-liters. The company didn't stop there as they added a 2.3-liter Magnuson supercharger, a cold air intake, ceramic coated headers, and an upgraded exhaust system. These changes enable it to produce 1,000 hp (1,013 PS) and 1,046 lb-ft (1,416 Nm) of torque.
Production will be limited to 50 units and sales are scheduled to kick off on May 1st.
H/T to Motortrend