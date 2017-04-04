2017 VW Golf Now Available To Order With New 1.5-Litre TSI Engine

Order books for the 2017 VW Golf with the new 1.5-litre TSI are now open, enabling customers to get their new Golf with the company’s latest generation of petrol engines.
The new turbocharged engine features a common rail direct injection system while is also getting VW’s active cylinder management, meaning it’s able to shut off two of its four cylinders depending on the throttle load, reducing this way its fuel consumption and exhaust emissions.
Speaking of which, VW says that their new Golf 1.5 TSI returns a combined 5.0lt/100km (56.4mpg UK) and 114g/km of CO2 when equipped with a manual and 4.9lt/100km (57.6mpg UK) and 112g/km of CO2 with the optional seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The engine is producing 147hp (150PS) and 250Nm (184lb-ft) of peak torque from 1,500rpm, with VW announcing a 128hp (130PS) variant coming towards the middle of the year.
The new VW Golf 1.5 TSI is available from the Comfortline trim level upwards and with a base price set at 26,400 euros ($28,150 in current exchange rates) in Germany.