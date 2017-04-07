2018 Aston Martin Vantage Is Britain's Porsche 911 And Mercedes-AMG GT Fighter [w/Video]

Don't be fooled by the DB11-like exterior of this test mule, because underneath it all, you're looking at the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage.
This prototype is clearly shorter than a DB11, though once revealed, the new Vantage is expected to be longer, wider and lower than the current model.
We know what you're thinking, it's just going to be a slightly smaller DB11 with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, at least for the V8 Vantage, right? Half right. Power is indeed expected to come from an AMG-sourced V8, though in terms of looks, you might be in for a nice surprise.
In fact, it was Aston Martin exec, Matt Becker who told Auto Express that when he first came on-board at Aston, Andy Palmer (the CEO) told Marek Reichman (the chief designer) to "make all of the cars different enough so that his mother could recognize them."
So what does this mean? Well, the Vantage might actually resemble the DB10 concept more than the DB11, which is great news not only for James Bond fans but for car enthusiasts in general.
"Because we are developing many cars at the same time we can collectively evaluate and develop [them] to make sure there’s enough difference between the products to position them in the space they need to be relative to their competitors," added Becker.
Speaking of competitors, the 2018 V8 Vantage is expected to do battle with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT as well as the Porsche 911, while actually putting up a strong fight in terms of both dynamics as well as sound.
The all-new Vantage will sit on a shorter version of the DB11's aluminum platform, and if it does get to borrow the twin turbo V8 from the Mercedes-AMG GT, it will most likely wear an eight-speed ZF automatic as well - though here's hoping we get a manual version too.
Those who will want a bit more power will need to wait until Aston insets the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 from the DB11 into the next-gen Vantage (V12 Vantage). Until then, they'll likely have to make due with around 500 HP in the V8 Vantage and 550 horses in the Vantage S.
The 2018 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe is expected to debut either this autumn, or sometime in 2018 - followed by the Roadster version further down the line.
