2018 Audi A8 Spotted Almost Free Of Camo Ahead Of July Premiere

A late prototype of the new 2018 Audi A8 was spotted on public roads with minimal camouflage, giving us a good look on the upcoming German luxury flagship.
The car was pretty much free of camo, with the exception of some black tape on the headlights, grille and taillights.
As spotted on our earlier reports, the highlight of the new exterior design will be the new front grille, which is now wider and pointier at its sides, giving the new A8 a more distinctive look on the road.
The new Audi A8 will be based on the same MLB-evo platform that underpins models like the Q7 but it will get a new lightweight body shell made out of four different materials, including steel, aluminum, magnesium and carbon fiber.
This doesn’t mean that the new model will be lighter than the current A8, with Audi saying that the new body is around 50kg (110 lbs) heavier than the current aluminum body, but is also 24 percent stiffer as well.
This is because of the addition of even better crash structures and the need to comply with tough regulations, not to mention the different needs that came up from the also new plug-in hybrid powertrains. Audi will also fit the all-new A8 with a range of semi-autonomous systems as well.
Audi has already said that they will debut the all-new A8 on July 11 with a wide range of petrol and diesel units and a PHEV version to follow shortly after.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops