2018 Audi R8 V10 Gets Minor Upgrades, Including Standard Laser Lights

Audi has performed a series of updates for the R8 family, which has been brought into the 2018MY.
The first and most important is the addition of the laser light technology to the V10 Plus models as standard, which can be identified by the blue light signature in the headlight housing.
It features a laser beam pattern that is active at speeds of 40 mph (64 km/h) and above, when the conditions allow it, and is supplemented by the LED high beam that enhances the visibility furthermore.
Other changes made to the German supercar include the addition of the standard Anthracite high-gloss inlays on V10 models and Carbon sigma on the V10 Plus, alongside the 19-inch forged wheels with a silver finish, available on the former version of the R8 only.
Moreover, the 'Quattro' badge that sits on the grille has been replaced by an 'Audi Sport' badge, and the same logo is projected onto the asphalt when the doors are opened.
New for the 2018MY is the addition of the standard Audi smartphone interface, whereas buyers looking for just a tad more equipment will be able to order the Black Optic package, with 20-inch wheels, gloss black exhaust tips, Mythos black side blades (on V10 models only), and Black optic exterior trim.
Power remains unchanged over the 2017 Audi R8, but pricing went up for the entry-level model, from $162,900 to $164,900. The 2018 R8 V10 Spyder can be had from $177,100, whereas the R8 V10 Plus costs $194,400.