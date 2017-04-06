2018 Audi RS3 Sedan Coming To New York, Priced From $54,900

Audi's updated RS3 is coming to the US in sedan form, and will debut next week at the 2017 New York Auto Show.
The 2018 model is priced from $54,900, excluding a $975 destination charge. For some reason, Audi will offer a limited number of 2017 RS3s priced slightly lower at $54,500 with a $950 destination charge, with no differences other than the designation and more standard features.
According to Audi, these 2017MYs "will be the first vehicles arriving in the US and will be preconfigured with carbon fiber inlays, Audi virtual cockpit with MMI Navigation plus, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, 19-inch, five-arm-blade design wheels with titanium finish, red brake calipers and the RS sport exhaust system with black tips."
Both the 2017 and 2018 RS3's all-new 2.5-liter TFSI petrol unit is now good for 400 PS (394 HP) and 480 (354 lb-ft) of torque, allowing you to get from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.9 seconds.
You can also max out at 174 mph (280 km/h) if you go for the optional Dynamic plus package, otherwise, you're limited electronically to 155 mph (250 km/h), which is still plenty quick for a hatchback.
In terms of visuals and technology, the 2018 RS3 Sedan comes with 19" five-arm wheels, standard full LED headlights and LED taillights, standard three-spoke, multifunction, flat-bottom sport steering wheel, illuminated door inlays with RS3 emblem and standard RS-embossed S sport front seats in fine Nappa leather (with contrast diamond stitching).
Then you've got the available Audi virtual cockpit, the MMI touch with handwriting recognition technology and standard Audi smartphone interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get Audi connect with 4G LTE, Audi Pre Sense & Side Assist (both standard), and a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 14 speakers and 705 watts.