2018 Buick Enclave Is All-New And Welcomes Luxurious Aveniur Sub-Brand

Buick has just premiered the latest-generation Enclave mid-size SUV at the New York Auto Show and with it, launched the new Avenir sub-brand.
Officially coined the 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir, the new SUV is a radical departure from the current Enclave and incorporates an overhauled design and a suite of new technologies.
Compared to the current model and its curious minivan-esque design, the 2018 Enclave looks like a far more traditionally shaped SUV and includes slim new headlights, prominent body creases running down the sides and narrow taillights that are complemented by slim rear side windows and silver D-pillars.
Although the new exterior design will encourage some new buyers, it is perhaps the revised interior that is the real selling point. Among the safety equipment that comes standard is rear park assist, a rear vision camera and seven air bags. There’s also keyless entry, a hands-free power-programmable liftgate, tri-zone climate control, universal home remote and push-button start. Additionally, rear cross traffic alert, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, safety alert sear and surround vision can all be optioned for the new car.
Buick says that in designing the cabin of the 2018 Enclave, it wanted to make it as quiet as possible. To do so, ‘QueitTuning’ and active noise cancellation elements have been implemented to block and absorb outside noise entering the SUV. These features are then supported by a 10-spoke Bose Premium sound system.
Other intriguing features of the interior include an air ionizer that eliminates odors and provides exceptionally high quality air for occupants. Additionally, interior space of the new Enclave is up by 10 per cent over the outgoing model and even when the third row is in use, there’s 23.6 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk. For added space, the second and third rows of seats can be folded flat. Also included is an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility that works alongside an OnStar 4G LTE WiFi hotspot free of charge for the first five years.
As for Buick’s new Avenir sub-brand, the automaker says that all of its future Avenir models will be outfitted with an exclusive 3-dimensional mesh grille with chrome wings. Avenir models, including the Enclave, also incorporate a selection of luxurious features not found on typical trim levels. For example, the Enclave Avenir gets unique 20-inch, six-spoke wheels, a wood-accented steering wheel, Chestnut and Ebony interior, wireless smartphone charging, a dual moonroof and heated and ventilated front seats.
Buick has yet to announce what other models in its family will receive Avenir versions.