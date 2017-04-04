2018 Buick Regal Sportback And TourX Premiere Before New York

Four months after the Opel Insignia Grand Sport was unveiled for Europe, its North American twin has been unveiled in the form of the 2018 Buick Regal Sportback and the Regal TourX before the New York Auto Show.
As the names imply, the Regal Sportback is a sleek-looking four-door hatchback with a design essentially identical to the Insignia Grand Sport. The TourX on the other hand is the first wagon to be badged a Regal and is just like the Insignia Sports Tourer.
As the Regal is so similar to the Insignia and the new Holden Commodore, it incorporates a slew of features previously reported. Among these is an available intelligent all-wheel drive system with an active twin-clutch and an eight-speed automatic transmission. For those models ordered with front-wheel drive, a nine-speed auto ‘box is the only option.
In terms of powertrains, the 2018 Regal Sportback is limited to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivering 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque in FWD spec. If the all-wheel drive model is ordered, torque increases to 296 lb-ft. This engine also comes standard with start/stop technology. Other key standard features on the 2018 Regal Sportback include push-button start and entry, 10 air bags, heated side mirrors and Hill Start Assist. There’s also an OnStar 4G LTE WiFi hotspot available for five years.
It can also be ordered with the Driver Confidence I and Driver Confidence II packages. The first adds Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist. The Driver Confidence II packages then adds Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Automatic Braking.
As for the 2018 Buick Regal TourX, it directly targets the likes of the Volvo V60 Cross Country, Audi A4 Allroad, BMW 3-Series Sport Wagon and the Subaru Outback. It is available exclusively with the aforementioned 250 hp, 295 lb-ft, all-wheel drive setup and compared to the Sportback, is 3.4 inches longer, giving it 73.5 cubic feet of space behind the front seats. The TourX is offered with all the same options as the Sportback and will be available in three trim levels, TourX, Preferred and Essence, details of which should be released shortly.
Pricing for the 2018 Buick Regal range has yet to be announced but will come closer to its on-sale date in the fourth quarter of 2017.