2018 Chevrolet Equinox Debuts GM's 9-Speed 'Box In China

General Motors is among many automakers that are constantly looking to expand their presence in the largest automotive global market, China.
And they have done so by launching the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, which debuts in six trim levels and a pricing range set between RMB 174,900 and RMB 249,900 ($25,355-$36,225).
It looks identical to the North American version, benefiting from the same front fascia that adopts Chevy's signature dual-port grille, silver wing-shaped roof rack, and dual five-spoke aluminum alloy wheels.
The company hasn’t released any images of the interior yet, but says that leather, 8-inch touchscreen display, panoramic sunroof, and others, are part of the package, and add up to the long list of standard features that include start/stop system, keyless entry, push-button start, Bluetooth, USB, Active Noise Cancelation and active grille shutters.
Chevrolet's 2018 Equinox aimed at the People's Republic also gets Side Blind Zone Alert, Forward Collision Alert, and other advanced safety systems.
Buyers will get to choose between the 1.5-liter turbo, rated at 177hp and 275 Nm (203 lb-ft) of torque, mated with the six-speed DSS transmission, and the 2.0-liter twin-scroll direct-injected turbocharged unit, delivering 256hp and 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) of torque, which comes with GM's 9-speed auto, a first for the Chinese market.
The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is assembled locally at SAIC-GM's Wuhan facility.