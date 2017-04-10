2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition Celebrates 65 Years Since The Original

Chevrolet is celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Corvette with the new Carbon 65 Edition, which will be offered in the 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and ZO6 3LZ models.
The company will build only 650 units globally which set themselves apart with a new visible carbon-fiber exterior package, including a rear spoiler and quarter ducts, a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior paint finish and special interior details, including a carbon-fiber rimmed steering wheel.
At the same time Chevrolet announced some minor equipment changes to the MY2018 Corvette, including a standard HD radio on all models, an optional Performance Data Recorder, an improved rear-view camera with higher resolution, a Spice Red convertible top option and more.
The base Stingray model now comes with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, instead of the previous 18-inch/19-inch combo, with five new wheel designs available and the Magnetic Ride Control offered as a stand-alone option.
Similarly customers gunning for the 2018 Grand Sport can now opt for the ceramic brakes without the ZO7 performance package while those looking to get the latest ZO6 are offered two new wheel choices with yellow stripe and Pearl Nickel Blade, among others.
As for the aforementioned Carbon 65 Edition package, this will also include unique features like fender stripes and door graphics, blue brake calipers, a jet-black suede interior with blue stitching, Competition Sport seats and more.
“Corvette is one of the most storied names in Chevrolet and sports car history, with a heritage few can match,” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “The new Carbon 65 Edition honors that legacy, while offering customers another unique, special-edition model that personalizes the ownership experience.”
Chevrolet says that the Carbon 65 Edition package will cost $15,000 and will become available this summer, when the rest of the MY2018 Corvette range will also arrive.