2018 Corvette ZR1 Returns With Ad Hoc Exhaust Because It Was As Loud As A Jet

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 was recently caught undergoing testing on the Nürburgring in stormy conditions and now the car is back in action on a sunnier day.
Snapped outside the entrance to the Green Hell, the prototype has an intimidating appearance thanks to a front splitter and an aggressive front bumper with large air intakes. The range-topper is also distinguished by a massive rear wing and lightweight alloy wheels that are backed up by a high-performance braking system with blue calipers.
The overall design resembles previous prototypes but this model has additional pipes added to the rear exhaust. This was likely done to appease Nürburgring officials as the car reportedly produced over 100 decibels of sound during its previous run. That's about as much as a jet flyover at 1000 feet and it exceeds the limits allowed during industry test sessions.
The prototype's bulging hood suggests a monster of an engine is lurking underneath and, if previous reports are correct, it could be an all-new twin-turbo LT5 V8. Little is known about the engine at this point but rumors suggest it could develop more than 700 hp (710 PS). If that number pans out, the ZR1 will have no problem besting the Z06 which comes with 650 hp (659 PS).
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops