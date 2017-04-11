2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is The World’s Fastest 0-60mph Production Car

Well, after one of the most drawn-out premiere's in recent memory, the covers have officially been taken off the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at the New York Auto Show.
Based around the Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Demon has undergone a comprehensive suite of modifications and Dodge claims that it is the world’s quickest accelerating production car and the fastest quarter-mile production car on the market.
Power from the company’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine has been bumped from 707 hp in Hellcat-spec to 840 hp for the Demon. This power boost has been achieved with the installation of a larger, 2.7-liter supercharger, boost pressure rising from 14.5 psi to 11.6 psi, new pistons, rods and valve train being installed and the implementation of two dual-stage fuel pumps. Further engine upgrades include lifting the rev limit from 6,200 rpm to 6,500 rpm, strengthening the connecting rods and incorporating three sources of intake air (the hood, driver-side headlamp and an inlet near the wheel liner).
What this amounts to is truly phenomenal straight-line performance. Zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) passes in just 2.3 seconds, the quarter-mile can be achieved in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 km/h) and the Demon holds the Guinness World Record for first-ever front-wheel lift in a production car. What’s more, the Demon’s 1.8 g of acceleration is the highest of any production car. Things don’t stop here.
The Challenger SRT Demon is the first street-legal production car that can run 100+ unleaded high-octane fuel to offer maximum performance. Typically, the Demon leaves the factory tuned for 91-octane fuel but the so-called ‘Demon Crate’ includes a new powertrain control module that unleashes the full 840 hp. Like the Hellcat, the Demon includes two key fobs, one which limits power to 500 hp and a second, finished in red, that unleashes 808 hp on regular pump gas and then 840 hp when combined with the control module.
Working alongside the beefed-up engine is an updated TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission. It includes an upgraded torque converter that delivers an 18 per cent increase in torque multiplication that works in conjunction with TransBrake. This system locks the transmission output shaft to hold the Demon in place before a standing start, allowing the engine speed to be increased to 2,350 rpm for the perfect launch. Thanks to the street-legal Nitto drag radials as well, launch force is up by 40 per cent over the Hellcat.
As we already knew, the Demon is more than 200 pounds lighter than the Hellcat. These weight savings have been achieved by removing the front passenger seat, rear seat, 16 speakers, the use of hollow sway bars, lightweight aluminium brake calipers and the removal of a host of wiring. For customers that want the passenger seat and rear seats included, both can be optioned back for $1 each.
Speaking about the car, Dodge’s Tim Kuniskis said “With Demon, our goal was to build a car that would tattoo the Dodge logo into the subconscious of the general market, beyond even our loyal enthusiasts. To do so, we had to set records that have never been set before, do more than has ever been done before, go beyond even the legendary Hellcat. The result: an 840-horsepower, 9-second muscle car unlike anything that has ever come before it.”
Production of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will commence this summer with just 3,000 units destined for the United States and 300 heading to Canada. Pricing has yet to be announced.