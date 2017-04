2018 Ford EcoSport To Be Featured In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'

PHOTO GALLERY

Ford and Marvel Studios have joined forces and they will have the facelifted EcoSport appear in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'.As part of the campaign , the small SUV will also mark its appearance in an exclusive digital comic, with a limited print run of 500 copies, and both the EcoSport and Groot will be seen together in a TV commercial.", said Ford US's Executive Marketing Director, Chantel Lenard.Fans of Marvel's movie are also encouraged to take a look at the official website, which will give them a chance to win one of 150 custom illustrations by one of the company's artists that depicts the fan as a galactic hero, and they can also win a new Ford EcoSport.Ford will launch their new subcompact SUV in early 2018, in North America, with a choice of two engines: 1.0-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost, and 2.0-liter four-cylinder.Available features, depending on the selected flavor , include the SYNC 3 infotainment with a floating 8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi hotspot, remote access with FordPass, and a broad range of personalization items such as 10 colors to choose from, seven standard ambient lighting options and four trim offerings.