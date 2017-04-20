2018 Genesis G80 Sport Priced From $55,250

Genesis has announced the 2018 G80 Sport will be priced from $55,250 in the United States.
Shown earlier this year at the North American International Auto Show, the G80 Sport lives up to its name as it adopts an aggressive front bumper, a dark chrome grille, and a rear diffuser that is flanked by a four-tailpipe exhaust system. Designers also installed sportier side skirts, black mirror caps, and 19-inch alloy wheels with a dark chrome finish.
The sporty styling carries over to the cabin as drivers will find leather sport seats, carbon fiber trim, and a black microfiber suede headliner. Other touches include alloy pedals and a sport steering wheel with contrast stitching.
Power is provided by a new turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine that produces 365 hp (370 PS) and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a sport-tuned eight speed automatic transmission which can be paired to an optional all-wheel drive system for an additional $2,500.
Besides announcing pricing on the G80 Sport, Genesis revealed the standard model will receive a number of minor styling tweaks for the 2018 model year. Highlights include modified bumpers, a revised grille, and restyled 18-inch alloy wheels.
Bigger changes occur in the cabin as the analog clock, rearview mirror, and front console tray have all been updated. Elsewhere, there are new speaker grille covers, an additional USB charging port, and an upgraded Lexicon audio system.
Tech updates include a newly optional wireless smartphone charger and an improved infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Last but not least, there are several new standard safety features and an analog fuel gauge which replaces the previous digital unit.