2018 Honda Civic Si Sedan & Coupe Coming With A 205HP 1.5L Turbo And A Lot Of Attitude

Honda has finally revealed the new Civic SI in both Sedan and Coupe bodystyles, giving us the full details of their new 205hp sporty version.
The first turbocharged Si model is positioned right underneath the upcoming Type R, aiming according to Honda to the everyday enthusiast.
Power comes from a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol unit with direct injection and dual variable cam timing, producing 205hp and 192lb-ft of peak torque. A short-throw six-speed manual transmission is standard.
Given the turbocharged nature of the powertrain, Honda says that the new Civic Si now provides a very exciting driving experience, with more low-end grunt and lots of torque available almost everywhere, with peak torque now sustained in over 70 percent of the rev range.
The new Civic Si is also lighter than its predecessor and features a more rigid chassis which is also upgraded from lesser models to better exploit the performance on offer. These upgrades include an adaptive electric power steering system, sport suspension with adaptive dampers, a limited-slip differential, 12.3-inch front brake rotors and a set of 235/40 R18 tires, with Honda also to offer a stickier tire as an option.
The sport suspension also features stiffer spring rates and more rigid stabilizer bars (+30 percent front, +60 percent rear), solid front and rear bushings and the upper control arms directly from the Type R version. There are two driving modes to choose: Normal and Sport, with the latter adjusting the suspension, throttle response and steering wheel for a more direct and sporty feel.
On the outside, the new Honda Civic Si is getting a black front fascia with larger side air intakes, 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, a model-specific two-tone paint finish and a chrome polygonal exhaust tip mounted in the center of the bumper. The Si Sedan gets a more subtle rear spoiler than incorporates the LED brake light while the Si Coupe retains its characteristic full-width light bar and adds a raised spoiler into the mix.
The cabin now features Si-exclusive sports seats with red stitching, which is carried through the door panels, steering wheel and that leather shift boot with the always awesome aluminum shift knob.
There is also plenty of kit on-board as the new Civic Si builds off the EX-T Civic Sedan and EX-T Civic Coupe trim levels and includes features like dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and rain-sensing wipers. There’s also a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while all Si models come with a 450-watt, 10-speaker AM/FM/CD sound system with SiriusXM Radio, HD Radio and Pandora.
The new Honda Civic Si Sedan and Coupe will go on sale next month with an MSRP in the mid-$20,000 range.