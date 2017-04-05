2018 Jaguar E-Pace Now Taking Its Talents To The Nurburgring

Before it can get its hands on the likes of the Audi Q3 or the BMW X1, Jaguar's new E-Pace crossover needs to hone its skills on the Nurburgring.
Aside from the two previously mentioned rivals, once the E-Pace drops, it will enter a segment that also houses the Mercedes-Benz GLA and will welcome the Volvo XC40 sometime in the near future.
Despite its small proportions, the E-Pace sits on the same platform (LR-MS) as the larger Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque, which means front-wheel drive will come as standard, and all-wheel drive will be available as an extra.
Reports indicate that among the E-Pace's power units, you'll find an entry-level 161 HP 2.0-liter diesel, joined by other, more potent 2.0-liter diesels, as well as 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol units. A hybrid powertrain could be made available sometime in the future, though definitely not at launch. Power will be sent to the wheels with the help of JLR's six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.
As for styling, we're expecting the E-Pace to resemble the larger F-Pace, only smaller. Even with the heavy camouflage, we can still spot the muscular design lines towards the back, and perhaps an even more chiseled profile than you get on its compact sibling.
The Jaguar E-Pace is expected to arrive either sometime this summer or a little later on in the year.
