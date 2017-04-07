2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is One Hell Of A Cat

Here’s what we believe to be our first look at the Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The sole image of what is to become the world’s most powerful production SUV appeared on Wheelsage today, prior to its debut at next week’s New York auto show.
That said, we don’t have all the answers you might be looking for, but we expect the Trackhawk to get the same 707hp treatment from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 as the Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats, though some reports claim output might be lowered to accommodate the SUV’s all-wheel drive.
In any case, the Trackhawk will be a beast, not only compared to the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT that draws its mojo from a naturally-aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V8 rated for 475hp and 470 lb-ft (637Nm) of peak torque, but basically, most of the cars you’ll ever meet on the road.
Just how fast the Trackhawk will be is anyone’s guess, but given the SRT does 0-60mph (96km/h) in 4.8 seconds and covers the 1/4 mile in mid-13seconds, we’d say that, with up to 232hp more, it well be helluva quick.
That’s why Jeep plans to keep both the Trackhawk and the Grand Cherokee SRT, as the brand’s boss revealed to Detroit News at last year’s LA auto show.
“I don’t see any reason to stop our current Grand Cherokee SRT just because we’ve launched the Trackhawk, because they’re going to be very different vehicles,” said Manley. “With Grand Cherokee, we have built up for a long time, that concept of capability at the two bookends -- one: capability off-road, two: capability in terms of on-road performance.”
You may have noticed that we haven’t said anything about the Trackhawk’s appearance in this first image. That’s because the visible differences over the SRT model are limited to the removal of the front-fog lights and the addition of chrome trim on the vent surrounds, the “Supercharged” lettering under the Grand Cherokee door logo, and black rims with yellow brake calipers. We can’t see if there’s anything different at the back, but it looks like Jeep took a conservative approach, given all that power under the hood.
In the same interview last year, Manley revealed that the new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will reach US showrooms in “September or October”, followed by select international markets in Asia and the Middle East.
Thanks to Nico for the tip!